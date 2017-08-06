Suspect posing as delivery driver assaults New Kent homeowner, steals car

The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who pretending to be a delivery driver, broke into someone's home, assaulted them and stole their car.

Police tell us just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a suspect posed as a delivery driver and broke into a home in the 600 block of Colony Trail in Lanexa.

Once inside, we're told they assaulted the homeowner. That homeowner was injured and required medical attention.

The suspect also stole the homeowner's vehicle.

That vehicle is described as a 2007 White Mercury Milan Four-Dour wit Virginia license plates 1184WG.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call the New Kent County Sheriff's Office at (804) 966-9500.

