Four Richmond shootings in four hours, one person dead

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police are investigating multiple shootings Saturday night and early Sunday morning, one of which was fatal.

Detectives told NBC12 a man was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of St. Paul Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to VCU Medical Center and later died.

RPD confirmed a suspect was taken into custody in the early-morning hours, but neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified at this time.

Two other shootings happened on North Avenue. The first, at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block. That victim, described only as a male, is expected to survive. Another shooting happened in the 4100 block of North Avenue at 12:40 a.m. Police said that victim’s injuries were also considered non-life threatening.

Police said another shooting occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Stockton Street. The initial call was for two shooting victims, but responding officers only found one victim who’d been shot in the leg. Officers said that victim’s injuries were not considered serious.

Investigators said there isn't any indication at this time that any of the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All tips are anonymous.

