Chesterfield employee "challenges" would-be robber, suspect flee - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield employee "challenges" would-be robber, suspect flees

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Police are searching for a man who tried to rob a Chesterfield restaurant Saturday night, but ran off when an employee challenged him.

It happened at approximately 10:00 p.m. at the Qdoba on Hancock Village Drive, located within the shopping center near Hull Street and Winterpock Road.

According to Chesterfield Police, the suspect approached an employee, displayed a knife, and then told the employee to open the register.

"The employee challenged the suspect who then fled the area on foot without taking anything," Chesterfield Police said in a media statement.

No employees or customers were injured.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • White male
  • Approximately 5'9"
  • Wearing a black North Face hoodie
  • Wearing black Adidas pants
  • Wearing black Adidas shoes
  • Suspect's face covered by dark-colored bandana and aviator sunglasses

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

