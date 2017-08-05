Henrico pastor, school board member arrested for DUI

A pastor and member of the Henrico County School Board has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Roscoe Cooper III was arrested by Virginia State Police around 1 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 64 West. Court records show the 43-year-old was booked into jail and has since been bonded out.

Police have not yet released the details surrounding Cooper's arrest.

Henrico school leaders issued the following statement:

Board members are aware of Mr. Cooper's personal situation. We'll be better able to respond once more details are available. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cooper family at this time.

