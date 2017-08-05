Richmond woman stabbed, search for suspect underway

A woman is recovering in the hospital, after being stabbed in Richmond.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday, in the 1900 block of Redd Street.

That's just on the edge of Mosby Court.

Police say her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers tell us the suspect knows the woman, and got away on foot after the attack.

If you were in the area, or saw something, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

