Richmond juvenile recovering after being shot in both legs

Richmond Police say a juvenile is recovering, after being shot in both legs.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road, just after 2:30 Saturday morning.

When they got to the scene, they found a female juvenile, who had been shot in both legs.

Officers say her injuries are non-life threatening.

Right now, they're still looking for whoever pulled the trigger.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

