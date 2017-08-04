Man recovering at hospital after shooting in Henrico's East End

A man is currently in the hospital after a shooting that happened in Henrico's East End.

Henrico police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Creighton Road and Laburnum Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The intersection of Creighton Road and Laburnum Avenue will be closed for the next few hours.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

