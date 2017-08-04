300 Dominion Energy customers still without power in South Richmond

Over 300 Dominion Energy customers are still without power in South Richmond after a vehicle ran into a pole.

According to Richmond police, a vehicle ran into a pole in the 2900 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 10:08 p.m. on Friday.

Dominion Energy says the power has been restored to all, except for 330 customers because those customers are located right at the accident scene.

Crews are working to replace a power pole, which should take four to five hours.

At one point, over 5,000 customers were without power.

