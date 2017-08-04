Mega Millions winning numbers for the $323 million jackpot - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mega Millions winning numbers for the $323 million jackpot

By Megan Woo, Digital
(Source: Virginia Lottery) (Source: Virginia Lottery)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

If you played in Friday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing for a chance to win $323 million, you better check your ticket.

Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers are 9-17-25-63-71. The Mega Ball number is 4.

No one has won the past 27 Mega Millions jackpots.

Meanwhile, Saturday night's Powerball drawing is worth $286 million.

The largest winning jackpot in Mega Millions history was $656 million, while the largest winning Powerball jackpot was $1,586,400,000.

