Last Martin's in Central VA closes Saturday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Last Martin's in Central VA closes Saturday

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
(Source: Martin's) (Source: Martin's)
ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) -

The last Martin's left in Central Virginia will close on Saturday.

The Ashland store, located at 253 North Washington Highway, will become a Food Lion.

The existing Food Lion in Ashland will close and move into the Martin's store.

Food Lion should be open by the end of the month.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly