Richmond's storm-battered Northside buries lines underground

It’s been just over a year since a powerful storm swept through Richmond and Henrico last June, toppling trees and knocking out power for days, to nearly 300,000 customers.More >>
It’s been just over a year since a powerful storm swept through Richmond and Henrico last June, toppling trees and knocking out power for days, to nearly 300,000 customers.More >>
A picture of an elderly woman barely visible, sitting at a bus stop surrounded by overgrowth, sparked a community conversation.More >>
A picture of an elderly woman barely visible, sitting at a bus stop surrounded by overgrowth, sparked a community conversation.More >>
A vigil will be held on Sunday for the Henrico football player who drowned in a pool on Tuesday night.More >>
A vigil will be held on Sunday for the Henrico football player who drowned in a pool on Tuesday night.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond police and firefighters will see their pay raises on Friday, Aug. 11, Mayor Stoney's office confirmed.More >>
Richmond police and firefighters will see their pay raises on Friday, Aug. 11, Mayor Stoney's office confirmed.More >>