Vigil to be held for Henrico football player who drowned in pool

A vigil will be held on Sunday for the Henrico football player who drowned in a pool on Tuesday night.

The vigil for Shyheem Jackson will be held on Aug. 6 at the Henrico High School football stadium at 5 p.m.

Jackson's funeral will be held at the Fifth Baptist Church at 1415 West Cary Street on Friday, Aug. 11 at 12 p.m.

The family also created a GoFundMe to help with the funeral costs.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12