Redskins player gives back to Richmond community

The Redskins did not practice on Friday, but one player is keeping busy by giving back to the Richmond community.

Ryan Kerrigan's foundation focuses primarily on helping seriously ill children, and the Redskins linebacker is giving some pediatric patients at St. Mary's Hospital, something that he hopes will put some smiles on their faces.

Kerrigan unveiling "Kerrigans Corner" at the venue. This program provides patients and their families access to technology for relaxation and communication during hospitalization. Laptops, tablets, video games and more provided an outlet for hundreds of patients each month. Kerrigan was on hand Friday morning with some kids at St. Mary's to show them the new equipment.

"An escape for long term stay patients at the hospital, to give them something to brighten their day, to make their stay a little better in an otherwise trying time, so guys like Alex, Michael, Eli here can have a better stay," said Kerrigan.

This is the seventh Kerrigan's Corner that the linebacker's foundation has opened at a hospital.

Kerrigan and his teammates will be back on the field at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday for Fan Appreciation Day at the Redskins Training Center.

