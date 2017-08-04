Woman leaves child in car while running from Henrico police

A child was left in the car after a woman ran from police on Friday.

Henrico officers responded to the 8600 block of Patterson Avenue around 8:30 a.m. They responded to a medical emergency and found the woman unresponsive in the car.

However, the woman later ran away, leaving the child alone in the vehicle.

The child was not hurt in the incident and is currently in the care of family members.

Police are currently searching for the woman.

