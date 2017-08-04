More Bang For Your Buck: Save money at local restaurants with Spotluck

Richmond's restaurants have put us on the map as one of the top places in the world to travel for food. There's a new way for you try some of the RVA's hottest spots without paying full price.

It's the age old question, where do you want to eat? Spotluck has the answer. It's a new dining app that can knock a big chunk off your bill.

"We felt that the prices in a restaurant on a Monday at 3 p.m. shouldn't be the same as prices in a restaurant on Friday at 6 when it's beautiful out, and the restaurants agree,” said Cherian Thomas, CEO and co-founder of Spotluck.

Here's how it works: You get one spin per day and the app will pick one of 40 local restaurants.

“Check in when you get here, put in your party size, show that to the server. and you're good to go. Twenty-five, 30, 35 percent off your food and drink bill.” Cherian explained.

If you don't pick that restaurant, you can choose from any of the others and get 10 percent off. Much like hotels and airlines, this is dynamic pricing for food. Day, time and weather all play a role in the discount you'll be offered.

“Might be higher on Monday and lower on a Friday. If it rains, everybody in Richmond gets a higher discount,” Cherian added.

For the past four years, The Savory Grain on Broad has served both lunch and dinner-best known for their shrimp and grits and burgers.

"Initial reaction was here comes another food app,” said Arthur Merritt, General Manager.

Every week, they have to deal with someone pitching them promotional ideas but management jumped at the opportunity to join Spotluck.

"Biggest selling point to me was it was just a little bit different,” said Arthur.

The Savory Grain has a loyal following but knows this is a smart way to get new clients.

“We've got The Fan pretty much locked down, people know us and come here, but it's expensive to advertise,” Arthur said.

Most independent restaurant owners would agree. Spotluck markets them all collaboratively, and they only work with local shops.

“Nobody wants to spin the wheel and land on a corporate chain. They want to know, 'Hey, I'm in Richmond now. Where do the locals eat?' And they want to do that without looking through a directory. It's a little bit of a nudge to get you shop local and dine at that local restaurant. ” Cherian says.

The app is free and already operating in cities like DC, Baltimore and New York. Spotluck is offering our viewers additional savings. When you sign up, make sure to use the code "NBC12". If you own a local restaurant and want to join Spotluck, we've got all the information you need right here.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12