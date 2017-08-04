Richmond police, firefighters will see pay raises next week

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond police and firefighters will see their pay raises on Friday, Aug. 11, Mayor Stoney's office confirmed.More >>
Evan Bernard Black will spend the next two years in prison after the sexual assault of a 9-year-old at the Science Museum of Virginia.More >>
A woman has minor injuries after crashing into a store in South Richmond.More >>
A property manager called about a sinkhole behind several homes on Cary Street, saying it is a safety hazard.More >>
