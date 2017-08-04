Richmond police, firefighters will see pay raises next week

Richmond police and firefighters will see their pay raises by Friday, Aug. 11, Mayor Stoney's office confirmed.

The announcement comes after they were supposed to see their pay raises on Friday, July 28. But then on Tuesday, July 25, police and firefighters were told they would not receive their pay raises until September.

Some people pointed to a controversial decision council made in May to change the way Richmond government works, now requiring city council - not the mayor - to approve changes in spending across departments. Some people questioned how long it would take to speed up the raises.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12