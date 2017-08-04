Petersburg police search for 2 suspects in connection with vandalism

Petersburg police are searching for a man and woman in connection with a vandalism.

Officers responded to a vandalism at Best Stop Carryout Fish Grill, located at 54 South Union Street, around 8:37 a.m. on Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the glass to the front door of the restaurant smashed.

The man and the woman were captured on surveillance video.

There have also been to other vandalisms of similar nature, according to police. On Wednesday, Aug. 2, around 5:34 a.m., police responded to the Petersburg Bus Station at 100 West Washington Street. Just two hours later, they responded to St. Joseph Catholic School, located at 123 Franklin Street. Police say in both of these incidents, the suspect(s) smashed windows and caused damage to a door.

Anyone with any information regarding these vandalisms is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12