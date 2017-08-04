NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Great education starts with great leadership

By: Kym Grinnage email

A great education starts with great leadership. This week, Petersburg extended the contract of School Superintendent Dr. Marcus Newsome through 2021. This is a very significant event for the Petersburg school system at a time when continuity and change is job one.

The lesson here is that in order for there to be success with any school system, there needs to be a commitment to find a leader that is committed to excellence and committed to change. Although the city of Petersburg has much work to do on their road to recovery, this is an indication that they are on the right track.

Here is what School Board Chair Kenneth L. Pritchett had to say about Dr. Newsome:

“We believe Dr. Newsome is the key to putting our schools and students on the path to success.,” During his first year in Petersburg, Dr. Newsome and his leadership team have done a remarkable amount of work to lay a strong foundation for future achievement.”

The Richmond School Board has begun their search for its next Superintendent of Schools. It is critical that the next leader of this school system is someone who has a proven track record of turning around an underperforming school system and someone who is dedicated to a long-term commitment.

The next superintendent must have a proven track record. The students of Richmond and the Richmond community should not accept anything less.

