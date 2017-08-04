Man sentenced to 2 years for sexual assault of child at Science Museum

This man is suspect of sexual assault at the Science Museum. (Source: Capitol Police)

The Richmond man that police say sexually assaulted a 9-year-old at the Science Museum of Virginia has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Evan Bernard Black entered an Alford plea - meaning he does not admit guilt but accepts that there is enough evidence for conviction - and was sentenced to 10 years with eight suspended. An abduction charge was dropped as part of the plea.

Police say Black touched a 9-year-old "inappropriately" at the museum on Broad Street on Feb. 14, 2016.

“Predators like that should be locked up because the Science Museum is part of history," said Katherine Layne, a Richmond resident and grandmother. It’s a beautiful museum to take your family and have fun. I think it’s an awful shame that someone went in there and did that."

