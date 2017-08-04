Chesterfield Police resume body cam use following glitch

Chesterfield Police are using body cameras again. They stopped using them earlier this year due to a glitch.

The first batch of Axon Flex 2 cameras were pulled after complaints of hot wires. Axon confirmed they were investigating after "an officer's Axon Flex 2 cable was hot to the touch."

Chesterfield Police Captain Steve Grohowski confirmed that they now have about 240 body cameras in use, with more coming weekly. They expect to have 450 officers equipped with the cameras in the coming months.

Officers have already recorded thousands of videos with the body cameras, averaging over 100 hours of video a day. Grohowski says the cameras are generally activated during traffic stops and crimes in progress.

