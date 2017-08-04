Even without insurance, your canceled OBX trip could still be covered

As businesses are powering back up on Hatteras Island, local families are left trying to find a way to salvage their lost beach vacation.

For the Perkins family, traveling to Hatteras Island is tradition; renting the same beach house for the last few years, enjoyed by many members of the family.

They planned months in advance, even opting for a payment plan. On Friday, the night after the power outage, they received an email from the rental company saying the trip was still on.

"Around 7 p.m., there was an email sent out by the realty company saying, 'don’t worry, everything is fine. We’re bringing in generators.' So we changed our game plan, preparing to be there without power. We spent the day buying flashlights, dry ice, and coolers to keep food cold,” explained Cassie Perkins.

Hours later, a second email came through.

"We offer no refunds due to mandatory evacuation,” it read it part. It was the last the family would hear from the rental company, even after multiple attempts to contact them on different platforms.

The family scraped up what they could to salvage the vacation, booking a few days in Virginia Beach, losing out on thousands of dollars saved up for the OBX.

Perkins explains they’ve never gotten the travelers insurance because the policy mostly covers weather-related events.

"Even the people who got insurance will not be covered, because the policy does not cover man-made incidents. Which is what this is,” she explained.

However, they could all be protected under the North Carolina Vacation Rental Act.

David Stradley, of White & Stradley PLLC, specializes in insurance-based litigation. Being located in North Carolina, he’s handling cases similar to the Perkins’ experience.

"The first thing you need to do is get a copy of the policy you were either offered or purchased. If you find the policy does not cover this particular trip interruption, you should make a claim back to the rental agency, and they should promptly refund your money," explained Stradley.

Even if you did not purchase the policy, if it does not include coverage for this type of interruption, the landlord is responsible for a refund. Stradley suggests you send a written request to the realty company, asking for a prompt refund of your money. If not, you can consult a lawyer.

For additional information on what could be covered, visit Stradley’s blogpost on this topic here: http://www.protectingpromises.com/hatteras-ocracoke-outage-insurance/

