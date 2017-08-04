Petersburg's credit rating elevated to 'stable'

Good news for the residents of Petersburg - the city's credit rating has been elevated to "stable" by S&P Global Ratings.More >>
Good news for the residents of Petersburg - the city's credit rating has been elevated to "stable" by S&P Global Ratings.More >>
The contract for the Petersburg school superintendent has been extended by one year.More >>
The contract for the Petersburg school superintendent has been extended by one year.More >>
Petersburg's human resources director, Nicole Milner, has been fired, according to multiple sources.More >>
Petersburg's human resources director, Nicole Milner, has been fired, according to multiple sources.More >>
A person was med-flighted to the hospital after being shot near the stomach.More >>
A person was med-flighted to the hospital after being shot near the stomach.More >>
Petersburg’s top leader is already making changes in how city government is operated.More >>
Petersburg’s top leader is already making changes in how city government is operated.More >>