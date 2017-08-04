Hanover Youth Service Council hosts back-to-school supply drive

The Hanover Youth Service Council is hosting a back-to-school county-wide supply drive from now through August 23. All donations benefit Hanover’s elementary, middle, and high school students in need.

They are collecting generic backpacks, composition books, supply boxes, 2-pocket folders, glue sticks, erasers, dividers, durable binders, supply boxes, pencil pouches, notebooks, hi-lighters, crayons, pencils, markers, colored pencils, loose leaf paper, scissors, sanitizing wipes, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer, tissues, index cards, and any other school supplies for all grade levels.



Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Ashland

Ashland Library - 201 S. Railroad Avenue

Community Resources - 12310 Washington Highway

Chenault Veterinary Center - 351 Hill Carter Parkway

Mechanicsville

Mechanicsville Library - 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place

Atlee Library - 9161 Atlee Road

Burkwood Swim& Racquet Club - 9120 Burkwood Club Drive

Hanover

Hanover County Administration Building - 7516 County Complex Road

Hanover County Wickham Building - 7497 County Complex Road

Hanover Library - 7527 Library Drive

Montpelier

Montpelier Library - 17205 Sycamore Tavern Lane

Rockville

Rockville Library - 16600 Pouncey Tract Road



Local churches, including Ashland Christian Church and Atlee Community Church, are also supporting this effort.

Families needing school supplies for the upcoming school year should contact their school’s guidance counselor.

