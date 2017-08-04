Tractor-trailer hauling slabs of concrete overturns on I-295 ram - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tractor-trailer hauling slabs of concrete overturns on I-295 ramp

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
GLEN ALLEN, VA (WWBT) -

A tractor trailer crash shut down the I-295 northbound exit ramp near Woodman Road early Friday morning.

Crews are clearing up the scene and reopening the ramp for your morning commute.

The biggest challenge was cleaning up the three concrete slabs that the tractor trailer was carrying - each weighing 15,000 pounds.

Investigators think a mechanical failure may have caused the crash. A teenager was riding with the driver - police say neither were injured.

Thankfully, this crash didn't cause many backups.

