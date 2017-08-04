School supplies, clothes are tax-free this weekend - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

School supplies, clothes are tax-free this weekend

By Megan Woo, Digital
Tax-free weekend is here. The three-day sales tax holiday starts on Friday, Aug. 4 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Here is a list of items that are eligible:

  • School supplies, clothing, and footwear 
    • Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item
    • Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item
  • Hurricane and emergency preparedness products  
    • Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item
    • Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item
    • Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item
    • Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item 
  • Energy Star™ and WaterSense™? products 
    • Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item

