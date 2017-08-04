School supplies, clothes are tax-free this weekend

Many back-to-school items will be tax free this weekend.

Tax-free weekend is here. The three-day sales tax holiday starts on Friday, Aug. 4 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Here is a list of items that are eligible:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™? products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item



