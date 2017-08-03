West Nile virus found in mosquitoes, neighbors notified

Neighborhoods in Henrico County are being made aware of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus.

The Department of Public Works sent out notices that the county had trapped mosquitoes and found they tested positive for West Nile virus.

The testing has been done every year, for more than a decade. The Engineering and Environmental Services Division, routinely monitors mosquito populations, with the goal of helping residents keep themselves safe. If mosquitoes do test positive in certain areas, residents are notified

A bright yellow card received by some in the Lakeside community has people thinking more about protecting themselves from mosquitoes and taking extra steps to keep their homes mosquito free.

"It's unnerving when they're so many of them, seems your odds go up," said Jeff Taylor.

Taylor says his back yard has been full of mosquitoes this summer but feels like a bigger issue in the neighborhood could be what attracts them.

"The storm drain can not keep up, and this whole yard will just back up and this will just stand in water," Taylor explained.

When it rains, Taylor says a recently cleared lot across the street from his home and his yard are full of water.

"I'm sure the mosquitoes were having a field day with that," Taylor said.

He says he's reached out to the county, hoping to solve the problem.

Just down the street from Taylor, David Pence is planning to have his yard treated. After living on Irisdale Avenue for a decade, he says the mosquitoes are the worst they have ever been.

"This is actually the first year I have ever really been bitten," said Pence.

Henrico County says the risk of getting West Nile virus is low. Small steps could protect you, like keeping your yard clean, taking the time to pour out standing water and using bug spray. The notice given to neighbors lists the three main ways to reduce the risk of catching the virus.

The county plans to inspect roadside ditches and pipes in the county right of way and says they will treat, or get rid of standing water in those areas.

Anyone worried about mosquitoes on their property can call 804-226-NILE (6453) to schedule a complimentary mosquito inspection.

