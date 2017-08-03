Chesterfield police ask for input on new police chief

Chesterfield police heard from residents as they begin searching for a new police chief.

Thursday night was the first of four public meetings, as the county looks for a new chief. The recruiting group wants to know what traits and qualities you think the new chief should have.

The county has appointed Daniel Kelly as the interim police chief. He takes over on Sept. 1 until the board of supervisors appoints a new chief.

"My personal belief and I know it's the belief of the committee and the board of supervisors is that the police chief needs to be apart of the community and not a part from the community, as well as the dedicated men and women that work for the police chief. We want to have the community's support and perspective of who can best serve them," said Joseph P. Casey, Ph.D., Chesterfield County Administrator.

For people who were to attend Thursday night's meeting, there is a survey available on the county's website which addresses many of the questions from Thursday's committee meeting that residents can take.

There will also be three other meetings later this month.

