Arrest warrants released for man in connection with holding family hostage

Arrest warrants have been released for the man who is accused of holding a woman and her two children hostage for more than two years.

Officers say Kariem Moore covered his tracks for years.

The secrets shrouding a Spotsylvania home include assault and battery. Deputies believe 320-pound Moore was beating his girlfriend inside their home on Mine Road, holding her and their two young children hostage for more than two years

Neighbors have not seen the children since the day the couple moved in nearly four years ago.

"I don't know if it was the wife, but a lady with two kids pulling groceries from the car," said a neighbor.

It was the last time they would be spotted outside, as every window and door was covered from the inside.

Neighbors nearby say they were unaware, but they say Moore would often ask for favors.

"He came over, put air in my tire, cutting his grass -- he always wanted something," said a neighbor.

During those interactions, neighbors tell us he would weave stories about his girlfriend's condition.

"He told me his wife had a stroke and was bedridden. He had some caretaker coming to the house to take care of her, and she was feeding her feces. It was a weird story," said a neighbor.

But the story told by detectives is just as horrifying. perhaps even more so.

With no missing persons reports filed, it wasn't until someone contacted local law enforcement to check on the family that deputies came here, approached by Moore in the front yard. In that instant, his girlfriend took the two children and ran from the home as deputies quickly detained Moore.

"When I heard that, I'm from Cleveland and thought of the same situation in Cleveland," said a neighbor.

The children are now living with family, as their father remains behind bars without bond, and their mother remains in treatment for an undisclosed medical condition.

Moore will stand in front of a judge for his preliminary hearing on Sept. 1.

