'Will & Grace' revival gets second season

Good news for "Will & Grace" fans! The revival has already been renewed for a second season.

The second season has been picked up for 13 episodes. The announcement comes just over a month before the first season is set to debut.

Did you hear that correctly? Yes. Another round of #WillAndGrace will be coming! #TCA17 pic.twitter.com/jTsX2y63Ua — Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) August 3, 2017

The first season of the revival has been extended from 12 episodes to 16 episodes, according to TODAY.

The first season is set to debut on Thursday, Sept. 28.

