Social media mourns loss of governor's dog

It is a sad day for Virginia's first family. Their dog, Guinness, has died.

Governor Terry McAuliffe tweeted a picture of the yellow lab on Wednesday night, saying he was heartbroken, and that his family has lost a best friend.

Heartbroken --We've lost our best friend. He brought such happiness to so many. #topdogva pic.twitter.com/XEsB51EiDL — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) August 2, 2017

Guinness was only around a year old. So far, there is no word on what exactly happened.

If you ever visited the Governor's Mansion, you were often greeted by Guinness as he roamed the front lawn, looking for people to play with.

Guinness gained fame after the McAuliffe family got him as a little puppy, and even made him an Instagram account to share pictures of his daily adventures.

Some people are tweeting with the hashtag #TopDogVA to send their condolences to the McAuliffe family.

