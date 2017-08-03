Henrico police ID body of kayaker found in James River

Henrico police have identified the body of a victim found in the James River.

On Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to Robious Landing Park for a possible drowning. Witnesses say a man, later identified as Gerald Franklin Manikus, 62, of Maidens, went into the river to try and retrieve a kayak that floated away.

Manikus went under and never resurfaced.

Crews from Chesterfield Fire and EMS, the Virginia State Police and Henrico Fire recovered Manikus' body around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, about 75 yards from where he was last seen. His body was pulled from the water around 3:40 p.m.

Manikus' body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will determine manner and cause of death.

Foul play is not suspected.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12