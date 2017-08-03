Power restored for Hatteras, Ocracoke islands

The power has been restored for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, according to the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative.

The massive outage left the Outer Banks area without power for a week after an issue with a transmission cable on the Bonner Bridge on July 27. Thousands of tourists were forced to evacuate after a mandatory evacuation was issued for visitors on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

"Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative and contracted crews completed all work to construct the new overhead transmission line near Oregon Inlet and have energized the cable. Each of the seven villages on Hatteras Island have been removed from generator power and are now receiving power from the cooperative’s transmission lines," CHEC wrote on Facebook.

Dare County officials lifted the mandatory evacuation for visitors to Hatteras Island, starting on Friday at 12 p.m. Electricity restrictions for Hatteras Island have also been lifted.

There is no word yet on when visitors will be allowed back to Ocracoke Island.

