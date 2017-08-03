Power restored for Hatteras, Ocracoke islands

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
A woman was severely injured after crossing the street in Richmond.More >>
A woman was severely injured after crossing the street in Richmond.More >>
Henrico police have identified the body of a victim found in the James River.More >>
Henrico police have identified the body of a victim found in the James River.More >>
A woman has minor injuries after crashing into a store in South Richmond.More >>
A woman has minor injuries after crashing into a store in South Richmond.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Two people have been charged with child endangering after city workers spotted 5 children in the cargo area of a U-Haul, police said.More >>
Two people have been charged with child endangering after city workers spotted 5 children in the cargo area of a U-Haul, police said.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
Someone saw him near a liquor store early Wednesday wearing just a diaper and quickly called 911.More >>
Someone saw him near a liquor store early Wednesday wearing just a diaper and quickly called 911.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>