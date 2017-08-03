Richmond police search for 2 suspects who broke into phone store

Richmond police need the public's help in identifying the suspects who allegedly broke into the same store twice last month.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25 and again around 12:43 a.m. on Monday, July 31, police say the two suspects threw a brick through a window of the Cricket Wireless store, located at 400 Belt Boulevard, entered the store, and stole phones and electronic devices.

Anyone with any information about their identities is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Dillon at (804) 646-8152 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12