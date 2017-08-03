Chesterfield police track down suspect involved in pursuit

Chesterfield police tracked down a suspect involved in a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

The pursuit started around 1 a.m. when a driver sped away from an officer, who was trying to stop the driver for an equipment violation on Meadowdale Boulevard.

Police went on a short pursuit, but they decided to call it off once the driver turned onto Jefferson Davis Highway, heading toward Chippenham Turnpike. The pursuit was terminated by supervision.

The vehicle was found abandoned a little while later, according to police.

Police seized the vehicle and items from the car.

Officers went to a home on Mason Run Drive, off of Beulah Road, which may be connected to the suspect.

