Chesterfield police track down suspect involved in pursuit

Several parents were shocked to find their cars were broken into after they dropped their kids off at preschool. The Primrose School of Swift Creek sent a letter out to parents warning them of break-ins at two local preschools on Hull Street.More >>
Chesterfield police tracked down a suspect involved in a pursuit early Wednesday morning.More >>
SwimRVA has successfully won a bid to host the 2020 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship. The event, which will draw around 1,200 swimmers, will be held at the facility in Chesterfield.More >>
Charlie Camden says Dominion crews knocked on his door yesterday, aiming to cut down more than a dozen trees he had planted in his backyard years ago.More >>
