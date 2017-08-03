Woman has minor injuries after crashing into store

A woman has minor injuries after crashing into a store in South Richmond.

The crash happened at 2:27 p.m. at a store located at 7036 Forest Hill Avenue, near Chippenham Parkway.

Richmond police say a vehicle collided into a building.

No one was injured at the store, but police say the driver has minor injuries.

We are working to confirm the name of the store.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12