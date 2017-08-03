Woman has minor injuries after crashing into ABC Store

A woman has minor injuries after crashing into a store in South Richmond.

The crash happened at 2:27 p.m. at the ABC Store located at 7036 Forest Hill Avenue, near Chippenham Parkway.

Richmond police say a vehicle collided into a building.

No one was injured at the store, but police say the driver has minor injuries.

