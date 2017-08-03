Woman struck while crossing the street in Richmond

A woman was severely injured after crossing the street in Richmond.

Police say around 1 p.m., a black Chevy Cruz was going southbound on North 8th Street. The driver attempted to make a right turn onto East Broad Street and hit a woman, who was trying to cross the street.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12