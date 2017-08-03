SUV plows into Verizon store in southside Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

SUV plows into Verizon store in southside Richmond

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Lauren Dougherty Source: Lauren Dougherty
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Police are investigating after an SUV drove into a Verizon Wireless store in Richmond's southside on Thursday.

It happened around noon in the 7000 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

No one was injured in the crash, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly