Alfred Angelo leaves RVA brides without dresses, will not fulfill outstanding orders

Bad news for those of you still waiting for a wedding or bridesmaid dress from Alfred Angelo...you likely won't get it.

According to a post on Alfred Angelo's website, anyone whose order has not been filled can complete a form, to prove they're owed money from the company.

Last month, Alfred Angelo stores nationwide shut their doors unexpectedly, after the company filed bankruptcy.

Several brides showed up at the Short Pump store hoping to get their dresses. Store employees told customers they would ship any dresses already in the store to individuals.

At the time, the company said that they would honor all orders and mail the dresses to the brides. Now, according to the note on Alfred Angelo's website, the company can't afford to fulfill every order:

In re: AA Florida Bridal Retail Company, LLC et al., Case No.: 17-18864-BKC-PGH Statement from the Chapter 7 Trustee:

The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible. Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled. If you believe you are owed any money, please use the link below to complete a proof of claim. Please be advised that neither the Chapter 7 Trustee nor her counsel are authorized to provide legal advice to any affected customer regarding their purchase. http://www.flsb.uscourts.gov/?page_id=1932 Message concerning the 341 Meeting of Creditors:

To all concerned: Pursuant to the Bankruptcy Code and Court Order, the Section 341 Meeting of Creditors of all of the Alfred Angelo bankruptcy debtors will be conducted on August 28, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida, 1515 N Flagler Dr., 8th Floor, Court Room A, West Palm Beach, Florida 33401. Please be advised that Section 341 Meeting of Creditors will be conducted in the courtroom of the presiding judge which only seats 50 to 60 people, so seating will be limited. Pursuant to the local rules of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida, no cell phones or cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. The Section 341 Meeting of Creditors will be conducted by the Chapter 7 Trustee and her counsel. The Section 341 Meeting of Creditors is an opportunity for the Chapter 7 Trustee and her counsel, and other interested parties, to question an authorized representative of the Alfred Angelo bankruptcy debtors under oath concerning the pre-bankruptcy business affairs of the companies as well as questions about the assets and liabilities of each company. Within 10 days of the conclusion of the Section 341 Meeting of Creditors, the Chapter 7 Trustee will post on this website a pdf transcript of this meeting for view by any and all interested parties.

That means, if you don't have your dress by now - you won't get it.

