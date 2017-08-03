Trip to Busch Gardens leads to $1M Powerball win for D.C. man

One man from Washington, D.C. ended his vacation with more money than when he started, after picking up a Powerball ticket in Williamsburg, VA.

Jonathan Jones was on vacation with his family and stopped at the Terrace Grocery in the 1100 block of Penniman Road for the July 22 drawing.

His easy pick landed him the first five numbers and earned him the $1 million second prize.

The current Powerball jackpot prize is $286 million. The next drawing will be on Saturday.

