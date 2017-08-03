Trip to Busch Gardens leads to $1M Powerball win for D.C. man

One man from Washington, D.C. ended his vacation with more money than when he started, after picking up a Powerball ticket in Williamsburg, VA.More >>
A man was arrested for allegedly holding a woman and her two children captive for at least two years in their Spotsylvania home.More >>
The city of Charlottesville revealed how much money was spent on the Ku Klux Klan rally back on July 8.More >>
A federal lawsuit over a transgender teen's demand to use the boy's bathroom at his high school is being sent back to a lower court.More >>
Martin's will be closing its five remaining stores in Central Virginia during the first week of August.More >>
