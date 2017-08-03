U.S. Masters swimming championship coming to Chesterfield in 2020

SwimRVA has successfully won a bid to host the 2020 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship.

The event, which will draw around 1,200 swimmers, will be held at the facility in Chesterfield.

"I hope this event will inspire, energize and excite people in the region to get involved with swimming," said Adam Kennedy, executive director of SwimRVA. "The Richmond region and Chesterfield have become a nice spot to bring events of this caliber."

"We're excited to bring our Summer National Championship to Richmond, Va., in 2020," said Dawson Hughes, U.S. Masters Swimming’s CEO. "We have a highly active Masters Swimming membership in the mid-Atlantic region and we’re confident that USMS members from all over the country will enjoy visiting the area and swimming at the Chesterfield County facility."

