Thieves break into cars as parents drop off kids at preschools near Hull St

Several parents were shocked to find their cars were broken into after they dropped their kids off at preschool.

The Primrose School of Swift Creek sent a letter out to parents warning them of break-ins at two local preschools on Hull Street. They say some parents who brought their children inside returned to their vehicles and found windows smashed and purses missing.

Here is the full letter to parents

Dear Families, We were informed this morning that two local preschools were involved in "smash and grabs" during peak drop off times. During these incidents, parent car windows were smashed while they were inside dropping their children off at their preschools and their purses and whatever valuables could be seen were stolen from their cars. Both preschools were off of Hull Street and their directors called our campus to let us know. We are grateful to them for taking time to let us know and hope the families involved are able to recover their items quickly with the help of Chesterfield County Police. We sent out a text message this morning as a quick reminder to lock your car and bring your valuables (cell phones, etc) inside during drop-off to help keep your belongings safe. We wanted to follow up with this email so that you had more details. Please stop by the front desk if you did not receive a text from us this morning so we can ensure we have your correct cell phone on file and of course if you have any questions. Thank you, Elizabeth

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12