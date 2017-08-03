Thieves break into cars as parents drop off kids at preschools near Hull St

Several parents were shocked to find their cars were broken into after they dropped their kids off at preschool. The Primrose School of Swift Creek sent a letter out to parents warning them of break-ins at two local preschools on Hull Street.More >>
Charlie Camden says Dominion crews knocked on his door yesterday, aiming to cut down more than a dozen trees he had planted in his backyard years ago.More >>
Chesterfield County wants to hear from residents as county officials search for a new chief.More >>
Police have launched a potential fraud investigation surrounding a local catering company.More >>
