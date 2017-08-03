TRAFFIC ALERT: Dump truck overturns, spills tar on I-64E near Nine Mile Road

Traffic is at a standstill following a crash on I-64 East between Mechanicsville Turnpike and Nine Mile Road.

According to State Police, a dump truck overturned around 8:14 a.m., spilling tar onto the roadway. Another dump truck and a vehicle are also involved in the crash.

No word on injuries at this time. HazMat crews are responding to the scene.

The east left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed. The west left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed.

