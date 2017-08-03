Dump truck crash spills tar on I-64E near Nine Mile Road

Traffic is moving again following a crash on I-64 East between Mechanicsville Turnpike and Nine Mile Road on Thursday morning.

According to State Police, a dump truck overturned around 8:14 a.m., spilling tar onto the roadway. Another dump truck and a vehicle are also involved in the crash.

HazMat crews were also called to scene. No word on injuries at this time.

All roads were back open by around noon. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

