Viral video shows men running on cars in traffic in Richmond

A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond.

The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.

The video was shared on the Boonk gang Instagram page. It has millions of views and more than ten thousand comments.

While there are are a lot of laughs, there are also some who say these guys need a good butt-whooping.

Apparently, Boonk is a social media stuntman who often posts bogus crimes. He has videos all across the country.

NBC12 reached out to Richmond Police to see if officers are aware of the video.

WARNING: Video contains foul language

A post shared by BOONK (@boonk.ig) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

