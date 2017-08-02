Property manager calls about sinkhole on Cary Street

A property manager called about a sinkhole behind several homes on Cary Street, saying it is a safety hazard.

"We have our maintenance technicians ready to go at 8 in the morning to block this off, if the city hasn't taken care of it tonight. So, we have caution tape of our own that we can come and put out, just for the safety of our own tenants and the rest of the residents in Richmond," said Brandi Swink, property manager.

We have reached out to the city of Richmond, who says they should have an update on Thursday on when the sink hole will be fixed.

Meanwhile, Brandi says she will be doing what she has to do, to make sure people living there are safe.

