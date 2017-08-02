Power in Outer Banks should come back on in 2-3 days

The power in the Outer Banks should be back on sooner than expected.

According to the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative, it should now take two to three days for the lights to come back on.

The company originally reported the power would be back on in one to two weeks.

This comes after PCL Construction, the contractors building the new Bonner Bridge, "drove a piling through the underground cable between the southern end of Bonner Bridge and the first riser pole on Hatteras Island," according to Tideland Electric Membership Cooperation.

The governor of North Carolina issued a state of emergency on Thursday for Ocracoke and Hatteras islands due to the massive power outage.

According to WRAL, 40,000 to 50,000 people were evacuated from the island as of Monday evening.

A class action lawsuit was filed against PCL Construction. The lawsuit claims those named in the suit were devastated by the loss of business, since visitors were forced to evacuate.

