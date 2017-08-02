Contract extended for Petersburg school superintendent

The contract for the Petersburg school superintendent has been extended by one year.

Dr. Marcus Newsome signed a new contract, which will keep him as the school system's superintendent through June 30, 2021. His original contract was set to expire in 2020.

“We believe Dr. Newsome is the key to putting our schools and students on the path to success,” said School Board Chair Kenneth L. Pritchett. “During his first year in Petersburg — despite the city’s financial crisis that led to millions of dollars being taken from schools — Dr. Newsome and his leadership team have done a remarkable amount of work to lay a strong foundation for future achievement. Our new Innovate 2022 strategic plan, moving the middle school to a reinvigorated Vernon Johns building, providing laptops for teachers and mobile devices for all middle school and high school students this fall and creating a framework for effectively using community support are just a few of the accomplishments so far. From the start of Dr. Newsome’s leadership, we have known that it will take time to turn around our schools. The School Board and I are pleased that Dr. Newsome has extended his commitment.”

Dr. Newsome overtook the position on July 1, 2016, after serving as Chesterfield's superintendent for 10 years.

