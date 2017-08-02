Sources: Petersburg's human resources director has been fired

Petersburg's human resources director, Nicole Milner, has been fired, according to multiple sources.

Milner assumed the position in January, and she was hired by the Robert Bobb Group.

She replaced former director Lorraine Adeeb, who resigned in November but stayed with the city quite some time afterward to help with the transition. At one point, the city was paying both Adeeb and Milner at the same time.

Sources say city leaders questioned Milner’s ability to do the job

This is the first firing of a major official in Petersburg since new City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides took over. Sources say more changes are likely in the near future.

This is a developing story.

