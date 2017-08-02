Victim shot in hand in Richmond's East End - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Victim shot in hand in Richmond's East End

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A 17-year-old was shot in the hand in Richmond's East End, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street, located in Mosby Court.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.

